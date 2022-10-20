Sri Lankan Singing Sensation Yohani to be Seen in The Kapil Sharma Show Next Week

Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s song Manike Mage Hithe was a huge rage when it came out. The song was instrumental in propelling Yohani’s name to fame and earning her a massive fan base. The hit song has now its Hindi version in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. Yohani is busy touring the country for promotions of this number and even visited The Kapil Sharma Show sets. Kapil has shared a glimpse of her holding a guitar and singing this number on Instagram. The episode featuring Yohani will be aired next week.

Kapil wrote in the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen the viral sensation #yohani @yohanimusic in the house #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comingsoon ️". Yohani’s fans were extremely happy to see her on the show and showered her with praise. She was overwhelmed with happiness and thanked everyone.

Yohani wrote that she is humbled by the love and support from the audience. Her co-singer Jubin Nautiyal called her a pink rock star. As informed by Kapil, this episode featuring Yohani and other artists will be aired next week.

Meanwhile, Yohani also shared a slew of pictures from sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Dressed in a pink pantsuit, she looks breathtakingly beautiful. Kapil also looks dapper wearing traditional attire. Yohani also clicked pictures with music composer Devi Sri Prasad and singer Akriti Kakar. She shared photos with composer duo Salim, Sulaiman Merchant and Archana Puran Singh as well.

Fans lauded the singer for reaching this milestone in her life.

Yohani has churned out other chartbusters apart from Manike Mage Hithe like Ithin Adare and Moving On. And while listeners faced problems in deciphering the language, they formed an instant connection with both numbers. They also appreciated Dilanjan Seneviratne for writing beautiful lyrics for both songs. People from Kuwait, Afghanistan, Assam and other countries conveyed their support to Yohani.

