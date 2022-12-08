Sri Narayana's Telugu Film @Love Receives UA Certification From Censor Board

The upcoming Telugu film @Love, directed by Sri Narayana, has a unique storyline. Made under the banners of TMMS, Pritam Arts and SN Creations, the film is all set to release on Friday, December 9. It has been produced by Mahender Singh, Shilaja Thaticharla and Sri Narayana. Rama Raju, Sonakshi Varma, Abhi and Preeti Sundar are playing the lead in the movie.

The film has received a UA certificate from the censor team. The quality of the film was acknowledged by the board and has received praise from its members for being a lovely, evocative and exciting love story. The film, which shows a simple love story set against a tribal backdrop, will be a much-needed pleasant break from the larger-than-life action movies that Telugu cinema is known to come up with.

In an interaction with the media, Sri Narayana said that @Love is a film that is close to nature and innovative. He emphasised that the story is unique; and since he has cast lesser-known actors in the film, he said that he wanted to prove that big stars are not needed for a film’s success. He also said that many renowned celebrities, who have watched the film, have appreciated the story’s simplicity.

