Sri Sai Venkateswara Cine's No.1 Sound (Multibrand) Gets a Grand Launch in Hyderabad

The upcoming film, Number 1 “Sound" (Multi Brand), produced by K. Ravindra, under the banner of Sri Sai Venkateswara Cine Creations (SSVCC) and K. Sai Chandrika

had a grand launch recently. The film will be made under the direction of K. V. Chaudhary, Arjun Warahi and Rekha Nirosha. The pooja muhurat of the film was performed at the Ramanayudu Studio in Hyderabad. The directors said that the film will be a family entertainer and everyone will enjoy it.

According to reports, Producer Achireddy presented and handed over the script to the director and producer. The launch took place in the presence of cine buffs. Director Bhimineni Srinivas Rao was the chief guest at the event and he was seen applauding the lead actors for the muhurta scene.

While speaking at the press conference, director KV Chowdhury said, “I thank all the media persons and the film personalities who have come here to bless our film. It will be a lot of fun to shoot it. We are going to shoot from the 15th of this month. We will shoot the film in two schedules in Hyderabad and Vizag respectively."

Filmmaker K Ravindra said, “Thanks to director Bimaneni Srinivas Rao, producer Achireddy, director Vasu Verma and Malli Karjuna for coming at the launch of our film. When our Director KV Chowdhury visited to discuss the story of the film, I had decided at the same moment to produce it. I am producing this film as an out and out entertainer."

“The film will take you through several sentiments as it unfolds. You can watch our film with the family. We want everyone’s blessings for the film." He added.

Arjun Warahi, the lead actor, said, “Our movie “Sound" will resonate with everyone. The film will be an entertaining comedy, rich in mass elements."

Rekha Nirosha, the female lead, said that they are going to start the shooting schedule soon. Everyone who will watch this movie will die of laughter. Rekha also thanked the directors and the producers for casting her as heroine in the film. She called it a great opportunity

