Home » News » Movies » Sridevi Death Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Shares 'First Picture' With Late Actress, Fans Emotional

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Shares 'First Picture' With Late Actress, Fans Emotional

Presumably clicked on some movie set, the black and white frame shows Sridevi decked in a complete traditional ensemble with heavy jewellery.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Boney Kapoor's first photo with Sridevi
Boney Kapoor's first photo with Sridevi

Film producer Boney Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared his first picture with late wife Sridevi. Clicked in 1984, the throwback picture shows young Boney Kapoor and Sridevi smiling for the camera. Presumably clicked on some movie set, the black and white frame shows Sridevi decked in a complete traditional ensemble with heavy jewellery. Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, sported a shirt in a button-down style.

While sharing the picture, the movie producer wrote in the caption, “My first picture …… 1984.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra sent Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi for the 1989 romantic musical Chandini. Users, thus, guessed if the picture was taken during that very moment. A fan took to the comments section and wrote, “I guess this was taken when you went south to offer her Chandni on behalf of Yash Chopra.” While many claimed that they miss the late actress, a few others said that during her younger days, she looked after her daughter Khushi Kapoor. One user wrote, “Mr & Mrs. Kapoor…miss you Sridevi mam.” Another commented, “In this photo, Sridevi's mom looks like Khushi.”

RELATED NEWS

Boney Kapoor also uploaded some more throwback pictures on his Instagram. In another snippet, Boney Kapoor can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera, while Sridevi can be seen giving a peck on his cheek. Decked in a black and white silk dress, Sridevi looks pretty as she kept her hair open. Boney Kapoor on the other hand can be seen sporting a grey suit. While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Just expressing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mili producer shared yet another mushy photograph with his late wife in his story. In the picture, Sridevi can be seen kissing Boney Kapoor. It seems he impressed his wife with his cooking skills, as he can be seen sporting an apron. Through his supers, Boney Kapoor revealed that the actress was very “shy” when she initially fell in love with him. The supers read, “Shy, introvert…….and when she fell in love.” He ended the caption with a blushing face emoticon.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in 2018. Today marks her fifth death anniversary. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 24, 2023, 12:54 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 12:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-print Bikini While Flaunting Stretch Marks, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks