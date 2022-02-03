Sridevi Didn't Want to Work With Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, And Then...

Sridevi was one such diva in Hindi cinema that every actor dreamed of working with. She was successful; her films were super hits, the reason she was given the sobriquet “Lady Amitabh’. But the fun fact is that she once refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Sridevi made her name with movies like Julie, Solva Sawan, Naagin, Himmatwala, and Chandni in the ’80s and ’90s. With her beauty and grace, she mesmerised everyone, and even today, people remember her for that. Once, there was a time when movies used to run in her name. She was at the peak of her career and being such a successful actor, she once refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

You must be wondering what could be the possible reason for Sri’s refusal to work with Big B, but there was no personal grudge. Sridevi believed that Amitabh was such a great actor that any leading lady as her main lead would just be a showpiece in the movie.

She thought that she would not get a strong role and end up being a doll. Sridevi always believed in her work and wanted to do the best she could, so she refused to be paired with such a big star.

Amitabh sent Sridevi a truck full of roses

Even though Amitabh knew that Sridevi had already refused to work in Khuda Gawah, he still found a way to change her mind. Sridevi was shooting for a song with Firoz Khan when Amitabh sent her a truck full of roses.

The truck was dumped in front of Sridevi, and it charmed her like nothing else. After such a beautiful gesture, she couldn’t say no, and she ended up being the female lead of the movie.

