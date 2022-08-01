Sridevi to Suriya, Five Actors Who Rejected SS Rajamouli’s Film

SS Rajamouli is the pride of Telugu cinema and being a part of his films means being at the pinnacle of one’s career. The legendary director’s latest release, RRR, received a thundering response and saw actors representing different film industries.

However, a few actors and actresses who got the opportunity to be part of Rajamouli’s films rejected the offer for different reasons.

Let’s take a look:

Sri Devi

No doubt Sri Devi was one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. In her cinematic career, she delivered amazing performances in several hit films. It was discovered that Ramya Krishnan was not the director’s first choice for the role of Sivagami in Bahubali. Reportedly, Rajamouli’s first choice for the fierce role was none other than Sridevi. However, the actress rejected the offer due to her busy schedule.

Manchu Lakshmi

Rajamouli approached Manchu Lakshmi, the daughter of actor and producer Mohan Babu for the character after Sridevi refused to play the role of Sivagami in Baahubali. However, she turned down the role to play the role of Prabhas and Rana’s mother.

Suriya

Tamil star Suriya was first considered for an important role in Baahubali. But he did not agree to do that character. Suriya himself has mentioned this in several interviews.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Bollywood actress was the initial choice of Rajamouli to play an important role in his latest outing RRR. Shraddha was approached to pair opposite Jr NTR, however, due to her busy schedule, she turned down the offer.

Parineeti Chopra

When RRR was encircled with talks, it was rumoured that Parineeti Chopra will be replacing Alia Bhatt as she had to opt out of the magnum opus due to her jam-packed schedule. But back in 2019, Parineeti addressing the rumours said, “I’ll only say that you guys should wait and believe the things we announce."

