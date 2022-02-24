Home » News » Movies » Sridevi's 4th Death Anniversary: 5 Little Known Facts About Lady Amitabh

Sridevi's 4th Death Anniversary: 5 Little Known Facts About Lady Amitabh

Sridevi was very particular about her look and make up.
Sridevi was very particular about her look and make up.

Janhvi Kapoor had once said that Sridevi was always present on the sets of her debut film Dhadak.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
February 24, 2022

It’s the fourth death anniversary of actor Sridevi. Often credited as Lady Amitabh, Sridevi’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of exceptional. She embarked on her silver screen journey with the film Kandan Karunai as a child actor.

Sridevi went on to win several awards for her acting in films like English Vinglish, Mom, Nagina, Mr India and others. The actor is no more among us but she will be remembered for her acting and films forever. On her fourth death anniversary, here are 5 facts nobody knows about her.

Love for sarees

Sridevi had a special liking for sarees. She had been photographed on many occasions looking extremely charming in a saree. Wherever Sridevi went, she never forgot to purchase one of the best sarees.

Particular about look and makeup

Sridevi was very particular about her look and make up. The actor would take time to get ready. She was also very careful about not letting her skin look dull.

Age

Sridevi never liked the fact that she was reminded of her age, she had revealed in an interview. She said that she would get angry when reminded by Boney Kapoor of her age. Sridevi had said that she used to get infuriated about being reminded that she had worked for 50 years.

Took charge of home herself

Sridevi was a doting mother and wife besides being a successful actor. She always took charge of home herself.

Pillar of support for daughters

Janhvi Kapoor had once said that Sridevi was always present on the sets of her debut film Dhadak. She would ask her and Khushi Kapoor how their day went and took care of them like a mother would.

first published: February 24, 2022, 14:02 IST