About 24 years ago, when Sridevi walked on screen wearing the white salwar-kameez and flashing her contagious smile as and in Chandni, everyone in the country had lost their heart to her. Not only did Chandni go down as one of the most memorable roles played by Sridevi but the outfits are also regarded as iconic now. However, did you know that Sridevi’s mother wasn’t a fan of the costumes, especially those in white when the film was being made?

In the recently released docu-series, The Romantics, Pamela Chopra revealed that Sridevi raised concerns about the white outfits while her mother outrightly objected to them. In the first episode, Pamela quoted Sridevi saying, “Yash ji, why this all white? This is so dull." In a vintage interview with Karan Johar, Yash revealed he convinced Sridevi by saying, “I have faith in you as an actor, in your performance, if you have faith in me as a director, I like to present you as I want."

Then came her mother. Pamela said, “And the mother came. ‘Yash Chopra ji, white in our community is not considered festive at all.’ So Yash said, ‘Dekho Mummy ji, this is my vision.’ Somehow he managed to convince her, but she was not completely convinced." Eventually, as history has it, the white outfits are among the most popular takeaways from the movie.

In the same episode, Anil Kapoor revealed that Yash Chopra had requested Boney Kapoor to approach Sridevi for Chandni because she was a ‘top star’ at the point and he ‘didn’t know how to approach her.’ “He asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn’t matter to her who Yash Chopra is who has made such great films, it was just the money," he revealed.

