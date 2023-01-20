Srinidhi Shetty Oozes Oomph In Red Thigh-high Slit Dress; Check Pictures

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty weaves magic with her sartorial choices. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a western outfit, the actress knows how to make heads turn with her charming personality. Recently, the actress dropped a series of pictures, taking Instagram by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a red-hue one-shoulder dress with a slit on the thigh. She styled her look with diamond earrings and an elegant hand bracelet. For the makeup, the actress chose smokey eyes, dewy face contour, and glossy nude maroon lipstick. Her one-shoulder dress elevated her look and enhanced her toned collarbones.

The actress captioned her post, “This one’s superrrrr late post. PS: I love you alll n thankyou for always being there for me". Several social media users took to Instagram to shower her with love and affection in the comment section.

Advertisement

One social media user wrote, “You are gorgeous and beautiful". Another user commented, “Authentic". “You don’t know how much we (Srinidhians) waited for your post in 2023," added another. One user also commented, “Looking gorgeous as usual".

Srinidhi often shares pictures on social media and her unique fashion sense and attractive features make her stand out from the crowd.

Advertisement

The actress is popular for films including KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Cobra. She is also the winner of the Miss Supranational 2016 pageant. The actress made her acting debut with the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. It is reported that the shooting of the film KGF Chapter 3 will commence in October this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here