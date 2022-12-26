Srinidhi Shetty's Photo in Saffron Saree Reignites Besharam Rang Controversy

Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty achieved widespread fame across the country after starring in the KGF films and her fandom increased by leaps and bounds. She is also very active on social media, where she shares numerous photoshoots, and stills from her professional and private life. A recent post of hers has caught the attention of users as it has a connection with an ongoing controversy that is raging in the country.

Recently, Srinidhi Shetty posted a few photos of herself, draped in a saffron saree and has received a lot of appreciation for it. Many users have compared her saffron look with the saffron bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the recently released song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Users were appreciative of Srinidhi Shetty donning the saffron colour with class and elegance and respecting the saffron colour while Deepika was severely criticized for wearing a saffron bikini.

One user wrote, “This is called culture. That is how people can wear clothes in saffron colour. Proud of you Srinidhiji." Another user wrote, “She knows how to respect the saffron colour unlike Bollywood actresses".

The saffron flag or the Bhagwa Dhwaj is considered sacred in Hinduism and right-wing bodies with Hindutva ideologies view it as a symbol of strength and supremacy. This is why a faction of people had taken offence to Deepika Padukone donning a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang and said that it hurt religious sentiments. There have been widespread calls to boycott the film Pathaan ever since the controversy gained traction.

