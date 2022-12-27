Srinidhi Shetty’s Sunkissed Photos In Pista Green Salwar Suit Is Pure Grace

Actress Srinidhi Shetty has made a special place in the hearts of her fans since her debut with the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. Apart from her acting skill, the actress is also known for her amazing style sense.

Srinidhi never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her sartorial choices. The diva is quite active on social media and frequently posts on her official Instagram handle. Recently, the 30-year-old actress mesmerised her fans, as she posted a few sun-kissed pictures on the ‘gram.

In the photos, the actress is seen in a pista colour salwar suit. She opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised bun, and added gajra to it. For jewellery, she wore beautiful statement earrings and a maang tika. She completed her look with a beige clutch with golden detailing. Srinidhi captioned her post, “Soaking up the winters."

The post went viral immediately. One of her fans commented, “Cutie." Another one wrote “Awww". "Beautiful as always," wrote one user.

The diva seems to love traditional outfits. A few days ago, the actress shared another set of photos in a yellow silk saree with a sleeveless green blouse. She kept her outfit simple by wearing a beautiful choker set, maang tika, and a waist chain. She captioned the photos on Instagram, “This one’s, especially for my beautiful, lovely people. You asked for it, n here u go."

Fans just love the snaps and showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Srinidhi is both an actress and a model. She became the 2016 Miss Supranational pageant winner. She is the second Indian representative to win this prestigious honour. Her performance in the action drama KGF: Chapter 1 received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Later, she also appeared in the sequel of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. She was most recently seen in the Tamil action thriller Cobra. The film was written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, and produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The movie starred Chiyaan Vikram as the main lead, and it received mixed reviews from critics.

