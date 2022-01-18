Srishty Rode Sets the Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Stunning Pics; Check Them Out

TV actress Srishty Rode often flaunts her bikini body on Instagram. The stylish actress often shares glimpses of her glamorous avatar through her social media posts. On Monday, the actress raised the temperature on Instagram by posting a picture of herself in a swimming pool, captured by fashion photographer Juli Dan. Srishty can be seen wearing a printed swimsuit inside the pool. She captioned her picture, “My Kind Of Monday Blues." While many fans showered love on her picture, some dropped hilarious reactions. One of the users asked Srishty to come out of the pool otherwise she’ll catch a cold. The user wrote, “Bahar nikal jaao nahi tho thandi lag jayega (come outside otherwise you'll catch a cold)."

Joining the clan and taking a dig at the actress’s photo, TV star Abhinav Shukla too commented on the post saying the photo was captured on Saturday. He was right. A few weeks ago, Srishty shared another photo of herself wearing the same swimsuit.

Mentioning herself as a water baby, she flaunted her wet hair while resting on the side of the pool. It’s not the first time, Srishty has made everyone’s jaw drop with her hot photos. Last week, she shared her sexy bathrobe photoshoot pictures. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Hello 911? I’m on fire”

Srishty’s Instagram is proof that she is in love with the beaches and water. Let’s look at some of her stunning photos with sand and water.

On the work front, Srishty was a part of the TV reality show Big Boss Season 12. However, she was not able to make impress the fans and got eliminated early. Last week, Srishty’s new music video featuring her and Vishal Singh was released. Earlier, she shared the teaser of her video and later, announced that the track ‘Phone’ is out on YouTube.

Best friend Rubina Dilaik reacted to the post saying "lovely."

