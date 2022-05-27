Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Shabir Ahluwalia Is Her 'Favourite' Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant

TV actress Sriti Jha is all set to start her journey on the popular stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Sriti who has been loved for her performance as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, is gearing up to do some daredevil stunts in Rohit Shetty’s show. Sriti’s sizzling chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya has been fan’s favourite. The duo makes for an adorable on-screen couple. Shabir has also been the winner of season 3 of the stunt-based reality show. In her recent interaction for her upcoming stint in KKK12, the actress was asked the name of her favourite contestant so far and the actress of course named Shabir and heaped praises on him.

In a conversation with E-Times, the actress spoke of her Favourite contestant Shabir. She said," “Arre favourite Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants of course it has to be Shabir Ahluwalia forever. He is my favourite in everything. I’ve learnt from him that you should always enjoy your life. I’ve not taken any tips from him but I know if I ask him, he will ask me to have a good time on the show."

The actress also expressed her excitement about the show. Sriti shared that excited, thrilled and very nervous because all the contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, are putting themselves in unknown territory and in a scary situation. She said that she is extremely nervous.

She even expressed her excitement to work with renowned director Rohit Shetty Sriti saying that she feels it will be fun to do the show and also the stunts in front of him.

The confirmed list of contestants includes Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Munawar Faruqui, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and social media influencers, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Erika.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show in which several celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform several bold and risky stunts to win the trophy. The last season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and concluded on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. Other contestants who participated in the show were Sourabh Raaj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari.

