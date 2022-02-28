Srivalli Singer Sid Sriram To join Ajay-Atul on Indian Idol Marathi

Popular singer and musician Sid Sriram, who has become talk of the town after his song Srivalli from the film Pushpa: The Rise became popular across the country, will grace a special episode of Indian Idol Marathi. Sid will be seen as a guest with famous Marathi music composers Ajay and Atul, who are the judges of the singing reality show.

The special episode featuring the Srivalli singer will be aired on February 28, on Sony Marathi. This will be the first time that Sid will be participating in any Marathi TV show.

The popular track Srivalli from the recent blockbuster Pushpa: The rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has become a cult hit across the country and abroad. Many versions of the song have also emerged on social media as several singers are trying to sing the song in a different style. Though Sriram has gained huge popularity with this new song, he is a much sought after singer and lyrics writer in the south film industry. He has already worked for many hit films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

An Instagram handle Purple Marathi (@purple_marathi) has shared the information about Sid Shriram gracing the stage of Indian Idol Marathi. The Instagram user has shared a photo of the singer with the judges of the show Ajay-Atul, the iconic Marathi musical duo.

The song Srivalli was a delight for Allu Arjun’s fans. The actor’s hook step from the peppy number is still popular among the masses. As the song became an instant hit, many, from celebrities to millennials were seen making Instagram reels on the hook step of Srivalli.

A few years ago, Sriram had sung a cover of Ajay-Atul’s Marathi song titled Apsara Aali on his YouTube channel, which also became a favourite of the audience. According to reports, in the special episode of the singing competition, Sriram will be paying tribute to Ajay-Atul.

Indian Idol Marathi, hosted by Swanandi Tikekar, has become quite popular among the TV viewers. Following the performances by its super talented contestants, the show has been creating a solid buzz among the masses. So far, this stage has been graced by many veterans of the Hindi and Marathi music industry.

