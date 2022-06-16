Sriya Reddy on Suzhal the Vortex: If Stories Are Brilliant, Language Doesn't Matter Anymore

Amazon Prime Video will be coming up with another original presentation, Suzhal- The Vortex. The much-anticipated web series will see Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Kathir with R.Parthiban in lead roles. Now that the premiere is around the corner, a special screening was held in Chennai which was attended by several important personalities. The screening was a star-studded affair with the cast of the series R.Parthiban, Sriya, Kathir, Niveditha Satish, Directors Bramma and Anucharan along with several members of the film fraternity.

Vijay Sethupati, SJ Suryah, Hansika Motwani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Aditi Balan Losiliya, Ramya Pandian, Gowri Kishan, Maina, Dharsha Gupta, Athulya Yashika Anand, Prassana & Sneha, Santhanu, Manikandan (Jai Bhim), Santhana Bharathi, Nandhini Directors Sudha Kongra, Vishnu Vardhan, Prem, Balaji, Dharanidharan, Seenu Ramasami, Vijay chandar, Arivazhagan, Kalyan, Virumandi, Rohin, Murali karthick, Sanjay Bharathi Cinematographer Niravsha, Producers Rajsekar, Sashikanth, Satish attened the screening of the investigative drama.

The evening was full of intense positivity. The makers of the series screened this labour of love for the audience that made the evening a phenomenal success.

Meanwhile, when asked about the series, the actors spoke about its uniqueness, and also how realistic and relatable content, irrespective of the language, is the game-changer in today’s time.

“Content is key, you can’t falter with that and language of cinema is universal. If stories are brilliant, language doesn’t matter anymore. And, for better clarity, films are being dubbed and there are subtitles too, like in case of Suzhal – The Vortex, which is premiering in over 30 Indian and foreign languages. The most rooted and local stories today are being watched and appreciated across the world. Indian cinema needs to come up on the world stage, it’s already getting there, but we need to push it a little more, try a little harder," says Sriya Reddy.

Agreeing with her opinion, Kathir adds further, “People watching Suzhal – The Vortex, around the world, will be fascinated about the cultural nuances, the micro-festival and the narrative based in a small village in South India."

Aishwarya Rajesh added, “The content of our show is very rural, and interesting. It is shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu. In today’s time, something so regional has the potential to find an audience across the country, and throughout the world hopefully, because people are always eager to know more, witness something new."

Suzhal- The Vortex will premiere on June 17, on Prime Video, in over 30 Indian and foreign languages including French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese, among others. Save the date and get ready to witness the captivating, edge of the seat thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

