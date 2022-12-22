SRK-Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan Stuns All; RRR Song Naatu Naatu Shortlisted For Oscars 2023

The second song from Pathaan is here. Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the foot-tapping number from the highly anticipated actioner, was released by YRF. And this time, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving to the upbeat music of the track. And now Twitter users have gone all out to express their views about the song and the initial response is quite positive.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan has landed into trouble even before its release. The song Besharam Rang, which was released earlier this month, did not sit well with one section of the audience and several politicians criticised the song for showing Deepika in an orange bikini. Amid this, the makers of KGF 2 and Kantara responded to the controversy and said that there was a controversy regarding their film as well.

Telugu star Allu Arjun has finally congratulated the team of Kannada blockbuster Kantara on the film’s phenomenal success at the box office nationwide. This is the first time when Allu Arjun has reacted to Rishab Shetty’s film in public. The Pushpa star said that it’s a “proud moment" for the entire South film industry as the year 2022 witnessed several South movies including KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Kantara and Karthikeya 2, doing exceptionally well across the country.

Kannada star Darshan has strongly reacted to a slipper attack which he was subjected to, during a promotional event of his film Kranti. He has thanked his fellow colleague Kiccha Sudeep and those who “stood for justice at this time". A slipper was thrown at Darshan on December 18 during a song launch event of Kranti in Karnataka’s Hospet

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made it to the shortlists for the Oscars 2023. The film’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the best song category. It is now among the 15 songs which have been selected out of 81 in total. Besides Naatu Naatu, other songs in the list include ‘Nothing Is Lost’ from Avatar: The way Of Water, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

