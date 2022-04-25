SRK Meets 'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh' Khan Author Shrayana Bhattacharya, Pens Sweet Handwritten Note

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the author of Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence, Shrayana Bhattacharya at his home Mannat in Mumbai. Shrayana took to Instagram and revealed that the actor spent an hour with her and also gave her a handwritten note. Sharing the picture of the note, she revealed that the book is now a part of SRK’s personal library.

“They say you should never meet your heroes. Whoever wrote/thought that had clearly never encountered @iamsrk After meeting him for an hour at Mannat last night, I can only say that he is superhuman, not of this universe, yet the most humane," Shrayana said. The writer also thanked his manager Pooja Dadlani for organising the meeting.

“The book has finally reached its intended destination: his library at Mannat. Yes, we took photos. But woh kitaab ki one year anniversary par post karenge #finallyfoundshahrukh," Shrayana added. In the note, Shah Rukh wrote, “To Shrayana, Thank you for putting me to some good use." He added, “My love and thanks to you and all those wonderful women who like me so much. More power to you and your tribe."

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh was released last year. According to the description of the book on GoodReads, the book revolves around women who are divided by class but united in fandom and who are in search of intimacy, independence and fun. “Embracing Hindi film idol Shah Rukh Khan allows them a small respite from an oppressive culture, a fillip to their fantasies of friendlier masculinity in Indian men," read an excerpt of the description. “A most unusual and compelling book on the female gaze, this is the story of how women have experienced post-liberalization India," it added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming film schedules. The actor will be seen in Pathaan in January next year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and has Raju Hirani’s Dunki scheduled for December 2023. The actor is also starring in a movie with Atlee.

