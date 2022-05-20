Sruthi Lakshmi to Replace Chaya Singh in Namma Madurai Sisters

Actor Chaya Singh will be replaced by popular Malayalam TV diva Sruthi Lakshmi in the popular family drama, Namma Madurai Sisters soon. The show airs on Colors Tamil. Namma Madurai Sisters is the perfect wind-up to a long day for many viewers of Colors Tamil.

Since it started airing, Deepak Kumar has been portraying the main character in Namma Madurai Sisters alongside Ira Agarwal and Chaya Singh.

Chaya Singh of Thiruda Thirudi fame is playing the role of Indrani, the eldest of four sisters who, through their years of hard work, opened a departmental store. The audience loved the sincere performance of Chaya in the serial.

But now according to reports, Chaya Singh will be replaced by popular Malayalam TV actor Sruthi Lakshmi.

Sruthi Lakshmi confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with ETimes."The moment I heard about the character, I knew it was going to be another milestone in my career. The depth of the character is what attracted me the most. I’m confident of performing the role with all the true grit of Indrani as intended by the creators," Sruthi was quoted as saying.

Sruthi Lakshmi is widely known for her role as Isha Aravind in the Malayalam daily soap, Pokkuveyil. For her terrific performance in Pokkuveyil, Sruthi even went on to receive the prestigious Kerala State Award in the best actress category.

It is worth mentioning that Chaya Singh has cultivated a large fan following with her hit songs like Manmatha Raasa and Kumbida Pona Deivam.

Chaya Singh has also featured in Tamil serials like Nagamma and Run. She was last seen in Vishal-starrer Action and will star in Vijay Antony’s action thriller, Thamilarasan.

