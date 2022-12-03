SS Rajamouli Bags Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle, Alia Bhatt Reacts

SS Rajamouli’s RRR achieved a big feat at the international awards circuit recently. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer film marked its first international win as Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. Founded in 1935, this is the oldest critics group in the US. RRR also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

After the news was announced, Alia took to her Instagram story section to share it as well. Take a look at her post:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film is breaking records in Japan as well. RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21, has now become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY 300 million club. As reported by Indian Express, the record comes as RRR earned JPY 305 million which is approximately Rs 17.9 crore in just 34 days. Besides this, SS Rajamouli’s directorial has also become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the country while Rajinikanth starrer Muthu remains on top with JPY 400 million or approximately Rs 22 crore.

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film had earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

The director, in one of his interviews, stated that he had never expected the film to do well with Western audiences. He added that when he started getting responses, he thought there might be a few of them. However, when too many people started talking highly of the film, he realised that he never knew himself or his films.

Advertisement

It came as a shock to many when the film was not selected for the Oscars as India’s official entry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here