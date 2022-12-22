SS Rajamouli Confirms RRR Sequel With Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Says 'MM Keeravani Gave Idea...'

RRR director SS Rajamouli has confirmed that a sequel to his 2022 mega hit is in the works. RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India.

Rajamouli told Variety that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story" for the sequel with Ram Charan and Jr NTR set to return for another epic battle with the colonizing Brits.

“When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about (a sequel)," Rajamouli told Variety. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that. Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin (M. M. Keeravani) — who is also a part of my core team - gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing,’" the Baahubali director added.

Recently, RRR received two nominations at the Golden Globes including Best Picture non-English language category and Best Original Song. It also earned five nods at the Critics Choice Awards. As the Critics Choice Awards announced their 2023 nominations last week, RRR landed nods for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). In the Best Picture category, RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

