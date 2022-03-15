SS Rajamouli, DVV Danayya Meet Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Ahead of RRR's Release

Director SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya, met Andhra Pradesh chief ministers YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the release of their much-anticipated film RRR.

The meeting took place at the Tadepally residence of the Chief Minister on Monday and primarily involved discussions regarding flexible pricing for tickets and additional shows for RRR.

Rajamouli said that they received a warm welcome from the CM, who said that he would consider their request for RRR.

The government of Andhra Pradesh recently issued a GO detailing new norms for movies with a production budget exceeding Rs 100 crore. According to the new guidelines, filmmakers of big-budget movies are not allowed to hike the ticket prices until at least 20 percent of the filming has not been shot in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

This was the second meeting of SS Rajamouli with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy this year. Previously, in February he, along with Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, met the chief minister to discuss the challenges Tollywood was faced with.

There are also speculations about SS Rajamouli is planning to screen early premiere shows of the movie on March 24. However, an official announcement from the makers of the film is awaited in this regard.

RRR, made at a production cost of Rs 400 crore, will feature Telugu superstars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the two Bollywood bigwigs, will enter the Telugu industry with the film. The movie is set for a grand release on March 25.

RRR will feature INT Ramarao Jr in the character of a tribal man based on the revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will appear in the role of a police officer with Alia Bhatt portraying the role of his wife Sita.

