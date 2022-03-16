SS Rajamouli Explains Why he Chose Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt for RRR

The team of RRR has resumed promotions ahead of the film’s worldwide premiere on March 25. Director SS Rajamouli, along with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, recently spoke with the media, expressing their delight over the long-awaited film’s release. Finally, the historical drama will be released in 6,000 theatres on March 25.

According to The New Indian Express, Rajamouli stated that RRR was not a biography of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem and that RRR couldn’t be treated as a historical narrative. It’s a dramatised rendition of a made-up narrative.

He went on to say that both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan followed the script, instead of delving into history. Despite usually not anticipating the success of his films, Rajamouli stated that he is convinced that “RRR will be bigger than Baahubali."

“Their stardom, personalities, and acting abilities made them the right fit for the parts. The most significant aspect is the camaraderie and friendship they have. They had known each other before RRR. Ramaraju appears calm throughout the flick. Charan has the same personality," he said about the two lead stars.

“So I cast him in the part of Ramaraju. Likewise, Bheem is innocent, and he hides nothing in his heart. That’s why I cast Tarak in the role of Bheem," Rajamouli added.

While praising Alia Bhatt for her strength and innocence, Rajamouli added, “In the film, Sita is innocent and fragile. She is so powerful that she can control two opposing forces at the same time, such as water and fire. So I cast Alia Bhatt based on these attributes."

For the first time, Jr. NTR will appear with Ram Charan in RRR. The story of the film revolves around the lives of two historical heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – and will be a fictitious drama set in the 1920s pre-independence era. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran are also playing key parts in the film, which has been dubbed and will be released in Hindi.

