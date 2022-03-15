Home » News » Movies » SS Rajamouli Is Super Excited For Brahmastra As He Shares Alia Bhatt’s First Look From The Movie

SS Rajamouli Is Super Excited For Brahmastra As He Shares Alia Bhatt’s First Look From The Movie

Brahmastra is directed by Aayan Mukherjee. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles.

March 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On this special day, several of her industry friends and fans flooded social media sending her wishes. To make this day even more special, the makers of Brahmastra revealed Alia’s first look from the movie. Later, even SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared the actor’s long-awaited look from the movie. The video shows Alia Bhatt as Isha in different looks and begins with her hugging Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva amidst a huge figure of fire. Rajamouli was not just only all praise for the actor, but also expressed excitement for the movie. “Visuals are fantastic and @aliaa08 is flawless as she is always. Can’t wait to see what Ayaan has kept in store to surprise all of us. #Brahmastra," the legendary director wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier today, to express his love towards Alia, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also penned a heartfelt long note and also shared Alia’s character poster from Brahmastra on his Instagram page. Beginning the note with “My darling Alia", Karan wrote, “There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist, and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life!" Calling her his “very own Brahmāstra", Karan added, “10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love I love you always and forever."

Brahmastra: Part 1, directed by Aayan Mukherjee is the first of a trilogy. The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release on September 9.

