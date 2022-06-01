SS Rajamouli Is 'Upset' With Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukherji; Here's Why

Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt-starrer much-awaited Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screen on September 9 this year. The teaser was released this Tuesday, May 31, and the film promises an epic experience at the theatres.

The actor and the director are already busy with the film’s promotions. Recently, director Ayan Mukherji and Ranbir Kapoor were seen promoting the film with SS Rajamouli in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Rajamouli had some interesting comments during promotions.

He said, “He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father." He laughed and further added, “I am quite upset with him."

Fans were treated to the new glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The teaser also shows the first look of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Apart from this, the Brahmastra teaser also revealed the trailer release date. The long-awaited Brahmastra trailer drops on June 15.

However, a section of fans thinks Shah Rukh Khan also made it to the teaser cut. In the video, an unidentified man sporting long hair stands facing magical carvings. The carvings included a Trishul (trident) and a few other drawings. The man stood shirtless, with a Trishul in his hand. While his face was not revealed, fans wonder if the man was King Khan.

A few days ago, the makers of Brahmastra treated fans to a romantic picture of the lead pair. In the photo, the on-screen and off-screen couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they stood on opposite sides of a gate.

Alia is seen placing her hand on Ranbir’s as they lovingly gaze at each other. The picture has since then gone viral on social media and is being widely shared across fan pages.

