SS Rajamouli Joins Hands With Hollywood Talent Agency For His Next Film Starring Mahesh Babu

Ever since the release of his latest movie RRR, SS Rajamouli’s popularity has only multiplied. The filmmaker has become globally popular with several actors/producers willing to work with him. However, Rajamouli is currently working on his next, yet-to-be-titled film, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. The action-adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli is reported to begin production in spring 2023.

If recent reports are to be believed, the filmmaker has also signed with the American talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Reporting the same, Deadline tagged Rajamouli as ‘in-demand Indian filmmaker’.

Although very less is known about the film, SS Rajamouli had earlier said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

Later, Mahesh Babu also talked about working with SS Rajamouli at Toronto International Film Festival had said, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli Garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s recent directorial film RRR has generated more than $132M at the global box office since its March 2022 release. The film also ranks as India’s third highest-grossing film of all time. It is the only non-English language film to trend globally for 10 consecutive weeks on the OTT giant, Netflix.

The historical fiction plot of RRR by Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli is an action-drama set in the 1920s in which real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) meet and become best friends. They share a common enemy: the British colonial occupiers.

Despite its massive success, fans were left surprised when the film was not chosen as India’s International Oscar entry earlier this week but seems like there is still hope that the film will have awards run. Reportedly, the movie’s U.S. distributor, Variance Films, will launch a comprehensive awards campaign for RRR and is urging the 10,000 Academy members to think about voting for the movie in every category. It is also reported that RRR will be submitted for best picture, best director, original screenplay, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, original song, original score, cinematography, production design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, costume design, sound and visual effects.

