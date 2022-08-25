SS Rajamouli Lauds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: ‘A World That Ayan Mukerji Has Created Isn’t Easy’

After delivering his blockbuster hit RRR, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up to present Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ambitious fantasy adventure film Brahmastra. The filmmaker has lauded Brahmastra saying that with the movie, Ayan Mukerji has created a world which was not easy to create.

Speaking at a pre-release promotional event for the film, SS Rajamouli said, “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It’s not an easy job. It’s not a fairy tale but a commercial way of telling a story. But the film also says that love is the strongest of all astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra. Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including Vanara Astra, Agni Astra, Jalastra and Brahmastra – love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MMfElB3vmgg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

“Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before — the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas,as children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour. That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey from 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey,"added Rajamouli.

The director concluded by saying, “"I gave five years of my life to Baahubali 2. Here, we have a person who gave 10 years of his life for a vision he believed in. I saw vision in Ayan’s narration, and wanted to support it."

Earlier, Rajamouli had also teased Ayan that while he visited Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, not once did Ayan host a screening of Brahmastra for him. He said, “He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father." He laughed and further added, “I am quite upset with him."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here