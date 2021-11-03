SS Rajamouli Reveals How His Wife Supported Him During His Early Days In Tollywood

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently opened up to the media about the hardships he faced during the initial days of his career in the Telugu film industry. During a promotional press meet of his upcoming film RRR, the director revealed that his wife Rama Rajamouli had been living on her earnings for a few years without any hesitation.

He said that his wife was supporting him before he became a successful director and he is not ashamed to say this. Before he became a director, he used to drop his wife at the office and bring her home in the evening.

Rajamouli further mentioned that he is not much educated and he did not know anything other than cinema. The director said that his father was in the industry at the time and worked in all the crafts. With his father’s help he learnt different crafts of filmmaking.

Rajamouli has today become one of the highly successful and sought after directors of South Indian cinema. The Baahubali director has received recognition across the country and abroad for his work. His upcoming film RRR is going to be released in theaters on January 7, 2022. The film has been made with a budget of around Rs 400 crore.

The first glimpse of the film was released on November 1 and it has received a great response from the audience. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu and Hindi. The film stars actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The film is a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The inspiration of the film is drawn from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film has been inspired by Motorcycle Diaries.

In Tamil, RRR stands for Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and in Telugu, it refers to Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

