SS Rajamouli Reveals This Sequence in Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR Cost Rs 75 Lakh Per Day

Director SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR has been grabbing eyeballs through its trailer, and star-studded cast. Fans and film enthusiasts cannot wait to witness the magnum opus on the big screen. Although they have to hold on to their patience for now as the film has been postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the hype for the movie continues to grow.

In a recent interview with Quint, Rajamouli has generated more interest in the movie by stating that a particular sequence in RRR cost ₹ 75 lakh per day to film. He said that it was the scene preceding the interval, which was filmed over a period of 65 days with each day costing a whopping ₹ 75 lakh. The total budget of the film is reportedly around ₹ 400 crore.

Rajamouli also told Quint that being able to write the screenplay all by himself gives him immense happiness. “There is no restriction, there is nothing. It is just your thought, it keeps flowing," he said. Another thing that makes him happy, he said, is when he gets to be a narrator. Confident of his narrating skills, Rajamouli said he was sure he could impress his actors.

On being asked if he faces any sort of tension or worries during the filming process, he said it was money. He explained that in films with huge units, if something goes wrong, every minute costs lakhs of money. He said that if something is not happening right on the sets, he does lose his cool but other than that, he called himself calm and composed. He admitted to being anxious until the film’s release.

RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, was supposed to hit the screens on January 7 but has been postponed indefinitely due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

