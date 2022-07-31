SS Rajamouli Reviews Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, Sends Wishes on Its Success: 'It Was Too Good'

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona was released in theatres on July 28. The film earned a staggering Rs 40 crore on day 1 at the box office and has been receiving immense love. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, the masses are loving Kiccha Sudeep’s spectacular performance in Vikrant Rona. Well, it’s not just the audience who is impressed by the visual spectacle Vikrant Rona, several cinematic gems from India including SS Rajamouli came ahead to praise the film.

Taking to Twitter, SS Rajamouli congratulated Kiccha Sudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. He wrote: “It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy’s friend Bhaskar."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the raging fever of the film has taken over the internet with fans pouring love from all across the quarters. Fans are overwhelmed by the magnetic 3D experience Vikrant Rona has to offer.

Earlier, RRR director SS Rajamouli had taken to social media to pen a note of appreciation for Sudeep. The filmmaker wrote, “Sudeep is always first in experimenting and taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow."

Advertisement

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. News18’s review of the film read, “Vikrant Rona is about Sudeep’s heroics. His action sequences are super solid and are one of the major selling points of this film. Since Vikrant Rona is majorly shot indoors, it has its own shortcomings there. There’s not much you will get to see in the film in terms of locations other than a dense forest and a waterfall."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here