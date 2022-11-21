SS Rajamouli Ropes In Mahesh Babu For His Next ‘Globe-Trotting’ Adventure Film?

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has aced the genre of larger-than-life films with the Baahubali franchise and RRR. After the astronomical success of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR, Rajamouli seems to have finalised his next project. And, this time, he is all set to join hands with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, suggest reports.

Rajamouli subtly made the announcement of his upcoming film in a video that was later shared on Twitter by Vamsi Shekhar. Speaking about the movie, the director revealed that he has been meaning to work on an adventure film for a long time. And, he is currently working on the story with his father.

“We just started writing. My father is my story writer. He writes for most of my films and he, my cousin, and I are the core team. We started developing a story just a couple of months back. It’s an adventure story. I wanted to do an adventure film for a long time," said the director.

SS Rajamouli further opened up about his love for Indiana Jones movies and Dan Brown novels, inspiring him to come up with a “globe-trotting" adventure film. “Indiana Jones is one of my all-time favourite movies. I wanted to do something like Indiana Jones and Dan Brown kind of novels. I love them and am trying to figure out something in that space. A globe-trotting adventure is what we are planning next. But, apart from that, it is still too early in the writing stages," concluded the Eega director.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Rajamouli has roped in Mahesh Babu and Alia Bhatt for the highly anticipated adventure film. However, there’s little to no information available about the upcoming venture.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently dealing with the demise of his father, superstar Krishna. He was a legendary Telugu actor, who starred in over 350 films. After Krishna bid adieu to the world, Mahesh Babu took a short hiatus from work. Mahesh will next be seen in director Trivikram Srinivas’s tentatively titled film SSMB28.

