SS Rajamouli Rushes To Rescue Prabhas As Baahubali Actor Gets Mobbed At Airport; Watch

SS Rajamouli was forced to step in after a group of media mobbed Prabhas at the Secunderabad airport. Rajamouli and Prabhas along with Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, director Koratala Siva, and others were headed to Vijayawada to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to a discussion on the cinema ticket prices issue.

A video that has now gone viral shows Prabhas and Rajamouli arriving at the airport with a sea of journalists waiting to get a quote byte from them. At first, the crowd surrounded Rajamouli, making it difficult for him to step out of his car. While he waded through the crowd and made his way to the flight, he spotted that the crowd had surrounded Prabhas and he was unable to move.

His quick thinking helped Rajamouli to reach Prabhas and the director directed the actor outside the crowd. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The team of delegates approached chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to talk about the low cap on movie tickets. As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi told the media after the meeting, “We have discussed various things. Telugu cinema has attained not only national but also international glory, thanks to some high-budget movies. Telugu cinema is being talked about greatly. The Chief Minister assured us that a favourable decision will be taken after discussing it with the committee (appointed to look into the ticket pricing). Hopefully by the third week, a government order in this regard will be issued,"

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu shared a picture from their flight ahead of the team’s meet with the Chief Minister. The frame featured Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli and Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi wished Mahesh and Namrata Shirodkar on their wedding anniversary. “Wishing @urstrulyMahesh & #NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness!" he wrote. Mahesh also shared the picture and said, “A memorable wedding anniversary for me!"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.