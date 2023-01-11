SS Rajamouli Tells Seth Meyers How Viewers Celebrate Release of a Film, Says 'Fans Will Be Tearing...'

Thanks to SS Rajamouli and his film RRR, Wednesday started on a good note for Indians across the world. His magnum opus became the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe award. Naatu Naatu won the Best Song trophy on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India). SS Rajamouli has also become the first Telugu director to be invited to the popular US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Rajamouli appeared on the chat show to promote his Telugu film RRR in the United States ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony. During his appearance, the filmmaker revealed how fans celebrate the release of the film. The show’s official Twitter handle shared a snippet from the interaction and penned a caption that read, “In his native India, RRR director SS Rajamouli knows what to expect from his fans when his movies open."

In the video, Seth Meyers asked the filmmaker, “What one of your films is like on an opening weekend in India?” Responding to the question, S.S. Rajamouli said, “The fans will be tearing up newspapers all through the night, making huge bags of confetti, and they come to the theatre”.

He further added that “the moment the actor’s name is displayed or the actors come in or they anticipate their favourite star is coming onto the screen all the confetti will be thrown into the air”. The director stated, “You won’t see the film and they will be laughing and shouting so loudly, you can’t hear the sound. He even said that “the projector operator, who is not supposed to meddle with the sound, will be increasing the DB of the sound but still you can’t hear anything."

Seth Meyers also went on to praise the film, RRR. The host said that the first time he watched the movie his face hurt, “because without knowing it, I was just grinning ear to ear because I had never seen anything like this film."

The episode premiered on January 9, where the director appeared as a guest on the show. Actor Alison Williams also appeared on the episode as the other guest. The filmmaker also discussed the phenomenal response to RRR, saying that the love pouring in is far beyond his imagination.

RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film but the award was won by Argentina, 1985.

RRR is an action drama starring Jr NTR as tribal leader Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. Set in pre-independence India, the fictional saga revolves around their friendship and highlights their struggle against oppression. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, and Olivia Morris, among others.

