SS Rajamouli to Present Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

After a long wait, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra- Part One is all set to have its grand theatrical release. The science-fiction film starring lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles will be released on 9th September 2022. Now, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli announced that he will be presenting the film in four other languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Sharing the motion poster which was released on December 15, he wrote on Twitter, “Glad to be presenting Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hope you like the Motion Poster and everything from #Brahmastra that comes after this. See you all in theatres on 09.09.2022."

India Today quoted the director as saying, “I’m truly glad to come on board and present Brahmastra to audiences worldwide in the four south languages. The concept of Brahmastra is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. In many ways, it reminds me of Bahubali - a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making Brahmastra, patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for Baahubali."

Interestingly, the director also worked with Alia in the film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Brahmastra features Ranbir as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Alia as Isha, his love interest, and Amitabh Bachchan as his mentor. The film was initially titled ‘Dragon’ and Ayan Mukerji said the team changed the name to Brahmastra as it was a more appropriate choice. It also stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia among others.

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

