SS Rajamouli To Shoot Mahesh Babu’s Film Simultaneously In Telugu And English

S S Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu has been in discussion for a long period of time now. They are often seen talking about the project and now, a new development in the film has grabbed everyone’s attention. Reportedly, S S Rajamouli has decided to shoot the movie in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film will be dubbed into other languages.

This project will be Mahesh Babu’s 29th film. S S Rajamouli recently attended the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. During the event, the filmmaker talked about the project with Mahesh Babu. S S Rajamouli said his next film with Mahesh Babu will be a “globetrotting action adventure." The project is going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu also talked about working with S S Rajamouli and said that it’s a dream come true for him to be working with the filmmaker. The actor also added that doing one film with Rajamouli is like taking up 25 films at once. The film is going to be physically demanding and Mahesh Babu is really excited about it. He also revealed that the project is going to be a pan-India film. “I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country," said Mahesh Babu.

The film’s script is being written by S S Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra. He had once told a publication that the film will be shot against a jungle backdrop. Reportedly, the filming of the film will start in the first half of 2023.

At present, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for his 28th film. The untitled film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film went on the floor on September 12, 2022. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Jana Gana Mana opposite Pooja Hedge. The film is slated to release on August 3, 2023. He was last seen in Parasuram Petla’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Keerthy Suresh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here