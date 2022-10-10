SS Rajamouli Turns 49: Baahubali to RRR, Top 5 Movies of the Master Storyteller

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SS RAJAMOULI: Filmmaker Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, better known as S.S. Rajamouli, is receiving accolades from across the globe thanks to his latest blockbuster film RRR (2022), which was recently submitted to the Oscars in 15 nomination categories for consideration. The Telugu-language filmmaker, who secured pan-Indian success through his two Baahubali films, turns 49 on October 10 this year. To celebrate his birthday, we look at the top five films of the Padma Shri recipient as per their year of release.

Magadheera (2009)

S.S. Rajamouli’s action fantasy is about an ancient warrior (Ram Charan) who fails to save his beloved (Kajal Aggarwal) in the past life but gets a second chance when reincarnated in the present day. The film received both critical and commercial success and secured two National film Awards.

Eega (2012)

Eega (The Fly) also deals with a reincarnation plot, but through a housefly as its main character. The fantasy film deals with the protagonist Nani (Telugu actor Nani) and his undying love for Bindu (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). He gets killed by an industrialist Sudeep (Kichcha Sudeepa), who lusts after Bindu and is reborn as the housefly to avenge his death. Eega won two National Film Awards.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

The epic action film became a pan-India sensation and secured two National Film Awards. The film tells the story of Mahendra Bahubali (Prabhas). He discovers his royal lineage and the betrayal of his father, crown prince of Maahishmati, Amarendra Baahubali (also Prabhas), and his birth mother Devasena (Anushka Shetty), by his treacherous uncle and tyrannical ruler Bhallaaladeva (Rana Daggubati).

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

The sequel explores the companionship between Amarendra and his trusted aide Katappa (Sathyaraj), who became very popular among Baahubali fans. The story deals with Narendra’s attempts to recapture Mahishmati and end Bhallaaladeva’s tyranny. The film secured three National Film Awards.

RRR (2022)

Rajamouli’s latest period action drama presents a fictionalised account of the freedom struggles of real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) against the British Raj. The film also stars Ray Stevenson and Ajay Devgn, among others, in significant roles.

