SS Rajamouli Visits Komaram Bheem’s Native Place in Telangana, Watches RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has been roaring at the box office and has collected a whopping over Rs 1000 crores. The film has garnered praise for the depiction of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli recently visited Asifabad, the native place of Komaram Bheem, in Telangana for the film’s screening. The screening took place at the Picturetime theatre.

Rajamouli was delighted to visit the native place of Komaram Bheem. He attended and enjoyed the screening with the audience. According to Rajamouli, he was immensely happy to be there and witnessed the success of his film. Rajamouli described it as an amazing feeling to visit the native place of freedom fighters. He extended a vote of thanks to Picturetime Theatre and the district administration.

The director also said that before the pandemic, there were 3000 theatres all over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. After the pandemic, the number has come down to 1600. Rajamouli said that his only wish is that the film reaches every nook and corner of the country.

A film-based organisation has set up the Picturetime theatre in Asifabad’s Komaram Bheem District. After almost 30 years, the theatre has provided a historical moment for natives. Shows for the film are packed, an indication of the love it has garnered from the audience. For the natives, the film is a very special moment as they can relive the tale of their hero on the silver screen.

With the humongous success of this film, fans are demanding that there should be a sequel to it. Recently, Jr. NTR, who had enacted the character of Komaram Bheem, also expressed his wish for the sequel.

Tarak, as he is adorably known, said that there should be an RRR 2. Tarak said that there should be a conclusion to this story. He also joked that Rajamouli is under immense pressure to make a sequel.

