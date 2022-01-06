SS Rajamouli's RRR Accused of Distorting Historical Facts, PIL Filed in Telangana High Court

A major update is on the way for all Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli fans and admirers. The blockbuster film, which was supposed to be released on January 7, has already been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And now it appears that the team is in even more turmoil. According to recent reports, a student from Andhra Pradesh named Alluri Sowmya has filed a Public Interest Petition (PIL) against the film, insinuating that it distorts historical facts. According to reports, she has demanded a stay order on the film and that a censor certificate not be issued to them.

Alluri Soumya of Satyavarapu Undrajavaram in West Godavari district has filed public interest litigation (PIL) against the film’s producers in the Telangana High Court. She claimed that the film is destroying Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem’s history.

According to sources, the case was heard by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Venkateswara Reddy. According to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, the PJ will hold a CJ tribunal hearing as a result.

Rajamouli never contended that the film was based on true events and always clarified that it was a fictional work based on true characters. For many years, no one knew what happened in the lives of those two freedom fighters, and Rajamouli based his tale on those unknown years.

‘RRR’ is being produced by DVV Danayya on a budget of over 400 crores and will be released worldwide. With this multi-starrer, SS Rajamouli hopes to score another industry hit. In this film, Alia Bhatt will play Sita, and Ajay Devgn will make a brief appearance. Olivia Morris appears in the film as well. Aside from a few well-known Hollywood actors, key roles in ‘RRR’ are played by Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani, and others. NTR will play Komaram Bheem, and Ram Charan will play Alluri Seetha Ramaraju in this massive film, which has already been delayed several times.

