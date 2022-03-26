SS Rajamouli's RRR Breaks Master's Day 1 Collection Record at Australian Box Office

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, hit the big screen on Friday with positive reviews from cine-goers. The epic saga has been appreciated for its rich visuals, splendid direction and marvelous acting by all the actors. The film has been appreciated as another grand venture by director S.S Rajamouli. RRR is expected to break all records of Rajamouli’s previous films. It has already made a great start.

RRR has broken the record of Vijay’s hit film Master’s collection in Australia. Master collected A$ 283,517 (₹ 1.61 cr) at the Australian box office on day 1. RRR broke this record by collecting A$ 702,560 (₹ 4.03 cr) on the day of its premiere. RRR is expected to collect a total of Rs 15 crores just from the Hindi belt.

According to reports, the film has been declared as the largest post-pandemic grosser. Some have been saying that the film follows a very simple storyline. However, the larger-than-life characters and gravity-defying shots, top-notch VFX and high voltage action sequences have taken this film to the next level.

Director of Photography, K.K. Senthil Kumar has been admired and appreciated for his brilliant work. The film has been doing well reportedly in Odisha, Maharastra, Gujarat and a few places in Uttar Pradesh.

RRR tells the story of two revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR boasts of a stellar star cast comprising N.T.Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ovais Singstar, Olivia Morris and others. The film is set in the 1920s. RRR has been released at the pan India level in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

