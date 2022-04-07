SS Rajamouli's RRR Continues To Roar at Box Office. List of Record Already Broken

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is wreaking havoc at the box office. After its release was delayed because of the pandemic, the audience made sure they watched the movie in large numbers and made it a humongous success. The magnum opus is shattering all the records at the box office and will soon cross the much-coveted Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

RRR now holds the record of the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema by grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide. Rajamouli broke his record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had minted Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The Hindi version of the movie alone has grossed over Rs 200 crore and is aiming to cross over Rs 250 crore at the box office. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh, tweeted that RRR is doing well even on weekdays. He further added that it will continue to thrive at the box office until other big films arrive on April 14.

The epic drama has broken records not only in the Hindi belt but in southern states as well. RRR has created history by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in the Nizam area alone. It has become the first film to have crossed double figures in a single territory/ state.

RRR overtook Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing movie ever at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

RRR minted Rs. 311 crores approx. and broke the record in only 10 days. Baahubali 2, on the other hand, made Rs. 307 crores in its entire run and took 45 days to cross the Rs. 300 crores mark.

RRR breaks the record of PK:

On Monday, RRR became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film, by beating PK’s lifetime collection of Rs 832 crore at the worldwide box office.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt also play important roles in the film. The team of RRR celebrated the monumental success of the film by throwing a grand party in Hyderabad on April 4.

