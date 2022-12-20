SS Rajamouli's RRR Continues To Rule, Features In Global List of Top 50 Films of 2022

Ever since SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been released, it has been breaking records and creating headlines. Now, the film has also been featured in the global list of top 50 films of this year. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is on the 9th spot of the list, which is topped by Charlotte Well’s debut feature Aftersun. Here are the top ten films from the list:

AFTERSUN (Dir Charlotte Wells, UK/USA) SAINT OMER (Dir. Alice Diop, France) DECISION TO LEAVE (Dir. Park Chanwook, South Korea) THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Dir. Martin McDonagh, Ireland/UK/USA) ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED (Dir. Laura Poitras, USA) NOPE (Dir. Jordan Peele, USA) ONE FINE MORNING) (Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve, France/Germany) EO (Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski, Poland/Italy) RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) (Dir. S.S. Rajamouli, India) TÁR (Dir. Todd Field, USA)

This comes days after RRR also bagged five nominations at Critics Choice Awards. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). The film also received two nods for Golden Globe awards under the Best Picture non-English language category and the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

Released in March this year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that RRR 2 is also in development. SS Rajamouli confirmed the same and said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story."

Earlier, SS Rajamouli also talked about RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest."

