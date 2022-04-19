SS Rajamouli's RRR Continues to Thrive at Box Office, Mints Rs 10.05 Cr in 4th Weekend

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office even after three weeks. The Hindi version of RRR has become the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era after it grossed over Rs 250 crore.

The Rajamouli magnum opus collected an impressive Rs 10.05 crore in its fourth weekend, to become the 8th all-time highest fourth weekend grosser. The fourth weekend business of RRR has surpassed the fourth-weekend collections of hit movies like Stree (Rs 9.28 crore), Padmavat (Rs 8.75 crore), and Aamir Khan starrer PK (Rs 8.65 crore). Recently, RRR joined the coveted club of movies that have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The record-breaking spree of RRR does not end here. RRR now boasts of having the biggest first-day opening in the history of Indian cinema by grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer grossed over Rs 100 crore mark in Nizam alone. Consequently, it became the first film to have crossed double figures in a single territory/ state.

S.S. Rajamouli broke his record when RRR surpassed Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing movie ever at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

It is worth noting that RRR’s business is thriving despite the release of Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. KGF 2.

Here are RRR’s box office numbers after 24 days of its release.

RRR has collected around Rs 255 crore in the Hindi belt after 20 days.

Andhra/ Telangana

RRR collected around Rs 2.05 crore on Day 24, taking the total collection to Rs 398.10 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

Worldwide Collection:

As per the reports, RRR has collected over Rs 1082 crore after 24 days at the worldwide box office. The film will easily cross the Rs 1100 crore mark.

