SS Rajamouli’s RRR Emerges As The Highest-Grossing Indian Film In Japan

For nearly two decades, Muthu has secured the position of the highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan. But now, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has claimed this spot. Muthu’s earnings of 400 million yen have been surpassed by RRR, which has raised more than 410 million yen at the Japanese box office. RRR, which was released in October this year, had the biggest opening weekend for an Indian movie in Japan, with a 35 million domestic audience. Currently, the movie is doing really well financially in the country; and since its debut, has earned approx 425 million yen.

Japan is known for giving movies extended runs; thus, RRR still has a lot of potentials to surpass the 500 million mark. The foreign box office is still mostly dependent on diaspora audiences in other nations. Japan doesn’t have many of them, so it isn’t a regular market for Indian cinema. With the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli had carved a niche there. Now, RRR has raised the bar.

The Academy Awards on Tuesday presented its nominations for the coming year in 10 categories, including documentary, foreign films as well as a documentary short subject. In the Oscars this time, 92 nations will be representing their films. From India, RRR and The Last Film Show have been shortlisted.

RRR, one of India’s top films since 2022, has advanced for Oscar nominations in one category only. The song Naatu Naatu from the film has been nominated for Best Original Song Category. In the international feature film category, The Last Film Show has made progress and now faces off against titles like Decision to Leave from South Korea and Joyland from Pakistan. The cast shared the achievement on their Twitter account “Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie.

https://aframe.oscars.org/news/post/2023-oscars-shortlists"

