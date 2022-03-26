SS Rajamouli’s RRR Fails to Impress This Person

RRR [Rise, Roar, Revolt] helmed by director S.S. Rajamouli finally made its way to the theatres on Friday. And, the film has received great reviews. The movie is being praised for larger than life characters and gravity-defying shots, top-notch VFX and high voltage action sequences.

Despite a lot of praise, there is a section of people who seems to be unhappy with the film. They have criticised the makers and expressed their opinions on social media. Prasad V. Potluri has come up with negative reviews for RRR. He has criticised the makers and shared his thoughts via a post on Twitter. A part of this post read, “Load,aim and shoot your views." He has also used the hashtag - “Ban Great Andhra".

Advertisement

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The plot of the multilingual film is set in the 1920s. It revolves around two freedom fighters. As per the official description, RRR is “a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s."

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also part of the film. The two have made their Telugu debut with this one. As per SS Rajamouli, Ajay’s character is the soul of the film. Alia is seen playing the role of Sita. It can be stated safely that the film has checked all the boxes. And, how can we not mention the peppy number Naatu Naatu.

On Ajay and Alia’s character, Rajamouli had said, “A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.