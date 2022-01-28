SS Rajamouli's RRR to Clash Late Puneeth Rajkumar's James? Details Inside

There’s been a lot of confusion about the release of the much-awaited SS Rajamouli film, RRR. Only a few days ago, the makers had announced that the film would come to theatres either on March 18 or April 28.

Now, the latest reports say that RRR, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won’t hit the theatres on March 18. The reason is the late Kannada power star Puneet Rajkumar-starrer James, which will premiere on March 17. The actor breathed his last on October 29, 2021. James is going to be the last film of the 46-years-old.

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, the late actor’s elder brother Shiva Rajkumar unveiled the first look poster of the film. Meanwhile, in honor of the late actor, all the celebrities and distributors in the Kannada film industry have decided to let James have a solo release for a week. Meaning, from March 17 to March 23, no new Kannada films will be released in the state.

Many were also curious to know when the film would release on the OTT. Following this, the makers announced that RRR would be available on OTT after completing its 60-day theatrical run.

The film’s OTT rights have been acquired by leading streaming company Netflix. However, official information in this regard is yet to be known.

Along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR stars Samudra Khani, Alia Bhatt, Shriya, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

Pen Movies not only owns the north theatrical rights but also the satellite rights, including electronics, for all other languages. The background score has been provided by MM Keeravani. Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar headed the cinematography. The movie will be released in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

