SS Rajamouli's RRR to get Highest Ever 1000 Screens in Telugu? All you Need to Know

RRR is now one of the most anticipated films in the country right now. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, who is known for his work on the Baahubali saga, Magadheera, and Eega, brings together two top actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, on the silver screen.

RRR is expected to be released on numerous screens worldwide, according to sources. NTR and Ram Charan play Telugu historical heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in this film. In addition to them, British actor and model Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt will be there.

The RRR crew has been on a rigorous promotional tour in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kochi. In addition, Salman Khan attended a pre-release function in Mumbai. Soon, the crew will start promoting the film globally.

‘RRR’ is set to be released on January 7, 2022, and is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The film is estimated to have been made on a staggering budget of Rs 400 crores. According to reports, the creators intend to distribute it on as many as 10,000 screens all across the world, which would be the most ever for an Indian film. The producers are in discussions with global distributors to release the film in around 2500 theatres in the United States alone.

According to reports, the film will also be released in Telugu on a record, around 1000, screens. The Hindi version, on the other hand, will get 793 screens, while Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions will get 291, 62 screens and 66 screens respectively. The film will be shown in a total of 2,212 theatres throughout the world.

Reports also say that RRR will be available on OTT platforms within 60 days of its premiere. The film’s OTT rights have been bought by Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service. However, no official information is available at this time.

