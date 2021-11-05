Standing Beside Irfan Khan's Portrait, Son Babil Wishes Everyone Happy Diwali

Late actor Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has shared on social media a photo to wish everyone a Happy Diwali.

Babil shared pictures on his Instagram with mom Sutapa, posing next to a black and white portrait of Irfan hung on the wall.

In the caption of the post, Babil wrote, “Happy Diwali," along with a red heart emoticon.

In the photo, their home looked all decked-up for Diwali with a plant at the back decorated with lights, and the wall, where Irfan’s portrait was hung, is decorated with ceramic plates of different colours and patterns.

As soon as he shared the photo, many came forward to shower love and wished them Happy Diwali. Many also remembered the late actor in the comments section of the post.

Dropping heart emojis with special messages for Irfan and his family, one user wrote, "This is one of the most beautiful things today I saw!" Another, wishing them, wrote, “Happy Diwali", whereas one said, "Happy Diwali… miss you Irfan sir".

Along with the fans, many celebrities also wished the family a Happy Diwali. Actress Selena Jaitley showered love with a heart emoji in the post.

For the unversed, Irfan died on April 29 last year after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two consecutive years. After Irfan’s death, Babil has talked about facing deep depression. Babil often shares unseen and rare photos with his father on his social media account.

Babil will soon make his acting debut with Anvita Dutt’s directorial Qala. It is a Netflix original film. Babil will be seen playing the lead role in the film opposite Bulbul fame Triptii Dimri. Reportedly, Babil has also signed his second project directed by Shoojit Sircar.

