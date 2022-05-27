Star Pravah Dominates TRP Charts, Gets 8 Shows Among Top 10

Marathi households have a wide variety of content to choose from when it comes to television. Colors Marathi, Star Pravah and Zee Marathi cater to their entertainment needs. Marathi shows that air on these channels have widespread popularity and their respective fanbases.

However, with tight competition, some serials do end up getting higher TRP ratings than others. Since we have entered Week 20 of the year, let us check the TRP ratings of this week and see how well the serials have fared in comparison to each other. Let us see the top 10 of the week.

As expected, the series Rang Mazha Vegla airing on Star Pravah has come out first in the TRP battle this week, a position it has held often. The series has got a rating of 6.8.

The triangular story between Aniruddha, Arundhati and Sanjana portrayed in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, another Star Pravah presentation, is second on the list with a rating of 6.6

Star Pravah seems to rule the roost this week as another of its serials Phulala Sugandha Maticha made it to the top 3. The serial has a rating of 6.3 this week.

Yet another Star Pravah serial, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, is fourth on the list with a rating of 5.8.

Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, another Star Pravah serial which started airing very recently, has made it to the list in a very short time. With a rating of 5.0, it is number five on the list.

Star Pravah’s supremacy prevailed as even the sixth spot on the list was taken by Thipkyanchi Rangoli with a rating of 4.9

Zee Marathi’s Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath got the seventh spot with a rating of 4.3.

Star Pravah’s Swabhimaan-Shodh Astitvacha, which has a rating of 3.8, bagged the eighth spot.

Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, airing on Star Pravah is ninth with a rating of 3.3.

Man Udu Udu Zhala, another serial from Zee Marathi, made it to the list but at the lowest end, ranked 10. The series has a rating of 3.0

