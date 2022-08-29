Star Pravah Ganeshotsav 2022: Watch The Special Gifts Received By Star Kids

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is knocking on the doors. This year, the arrival of Lord Ganesha will commence on August 31 and end on September 9. On the occasion of this holy festival, Marathi channel Star Pravah has already begun its preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi and has organised a special ceremony named Star Pravah Parivar Ganeshotsav 2022.

To mark the beginning of Ganeshotsav, Star Pravah had a sweet surprise for all the child actors who have worked or are currently working in various serials or reality shows on the channel.

The Star Pravah channel dropped an adorable video featuring the star kids. “What will you watch with us? Star Pravah Parivar Ganeshotsav 2022… Ashtavinayaka’s alarm. Sunday 28 August noon Star on stream…" captioned the channel.

The video opens with a little Avanee Joshi walking on the streets, dressed in a cute purple lehenga as someone approaches her from behind. Only a fisted hand, presumably from a Star Pravah channel crew member, is visible in the video. It reaches Avanee who gives a confused expression before fist bumping with the hand.

The video soon introduces us to other little members of the Star Pravah channel as the unidentified hand fistbumps Avni Taywade, Spruha Dali, and Maitreyee Datye. All the kids seem to be perplexed and intrigued by the sudden encounter, attempting to guess what was inside the fisted hand.

However, the mystery soon comes to light. Much to the surprise of the little ones, the hand opens its fist to reveal a small Ganesh idol for every one of them. The kids seem to be delighted to receive the idol as a form of a present and express their happiness with smiles.

“Thank you Star Pravah. Ganpati Bappa Morya," the kids convey their gratitude one by one on camera.

The video has touched viewers who have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Marathi actress Reshma Shinde also commented on the adorable video and wrote, “Goaddd."

Devotees of Lord Ganesha are awaiting the Bappa’s arrival soon. Many households have already begun preparing Lord Ganesha’s favourite modak and decorating homes with flowers and lights. Marathi serials have also started the celebrations in full bloom to mark the festival’s commencement.

