Star Pravah’s New Show Muramba To Go On Air From February 14

The Marathi television industry is recently witnessing many changes since the beginning of this year. While a few familiar faces are making a comeback on the small screen many young actors are also entering the industry with new shows. Several Marathi TV channels have recently announced or launched new shows.

Following the recent launch of its series Pinky Cha Vijay Aso, Star Pravah has released a promo of another new series.

The new series, titled Muramba, will star Shashank Ketkar, who rose to fame as the lead actor of the popular TV shows Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi and Pahile Na Mi Tula. The actor will play the lead role in the series.

Newcomers Nishani Borule and Shivani Mundhekar will also make their Marathi TV debuts alongside Shashank. Actress Sulekha Talwalkar will also play a key role in the series.

According to the recently released trailer, Muramba is based on a love triangle. It is the story of two best friends who are willing to go to any length for each other. Their friendship takes a new turn when the two pals fall in love with the same guy. Shashank Ketkar plays the role of a hotelier in the film.The new series will premiere on February 14.

Pinky Cha Vijay Aso has recently premiered and Sharu Sonawane, a newcomer actress, has drawn the attention of the viewers in the series. Her appearance in the promo of the series was well-received by viewers.

The role of Shree played by Shashank Ketkar in the series Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi is still remembered by viewers. His acting was highly appreciated at the time. Shashank then appeared in many serials including Sukhachya Sarini He Man Baware, Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha and Pahile Na Mi Tula. He also appeared in the films 31 Divas, Aaron and One Way Ticket.

Muramba will air in the afternoon and it will be interesting to see how well it performs in the TRP race.

