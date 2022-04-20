Star Trek: Strange New Worlds To Stream In India On Voot Select From This Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on May 5 and will stream on Voot in India. The series will be spread across 10 episodes and will follow Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds and civilizations. Fan favourites from season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery return to helm their roles in the upcoming series featuring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be set onboard the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise takes place about a decade before Kirk takes command. The show’s core trio will be joined by more familiar faces from the 1960s, including Nurse Chapel, Dr M’Benga and – most exciting of all – the legendary Uhura, who’ll be a cadet on the Enterprise in this prequel to the original series.

Advertisement

The series story is written by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet double up as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The new Star Trek series was announced in May 2020. The series trailer gave glimpses of the cast members and the locations featured in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While the series is the latest series in the Star Trek universe, it isn’t the only show from the franchise that is coming fans’ way. Other shows from the franchise this year includes Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Part 2, and Star Trek spinoff Section 31.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.